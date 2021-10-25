Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Achieves Market Cap of $7.46 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $7.46 million and $887,460.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.00208481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00103092 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

