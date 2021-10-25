Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $3.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $14.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thor Industries.
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,966. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average is $120.35.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.29%.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
