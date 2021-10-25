Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $3.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $14.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $15.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.46 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THO shares. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,966. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average is $120.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.29%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.