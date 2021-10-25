The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sets New 52-Week High at $310.63

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $310.63 and last traded at $310.29, with a volume of 20055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.62.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.89.

The stock has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average is $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,040,000 after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 88,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

