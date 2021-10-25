Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $675.03.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $909.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $749.27 and a 200-day moving average of $689.61. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $910.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.