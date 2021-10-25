Terra Virtua Kolect Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.62 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $111.28 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00050744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00209319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00102962 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 555,329,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

