Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 59.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,069 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 31.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,134,000 after purchasing an additional 677,886 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tenneco by 111.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 563,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 196.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $13.97 on Monday. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.55.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

