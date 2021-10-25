Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

THNPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

THNPF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641. Technip Energies has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

