Syscoin Market Capitalization Achieves $228.63 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $228.63 million and $9.91 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.74 or 0.00310154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 621,222,864 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

