Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Increased to SEK 200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 195 to SEK 200 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWDBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 165 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $22.62. 11,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

