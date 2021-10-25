Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,848,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 201,675 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 54.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. 3,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,415. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The company has a market cap of $880.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

