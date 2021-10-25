SuperFarm Price Reaches $0.85 on Major Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $86.32 million and approximately $31.81 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004276 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.