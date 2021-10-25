Stifel Nicolaus Increases Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$79.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Get Stantec alerts:

NYSE STN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. Stantec has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at $277,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.