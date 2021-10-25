Stifel Nicolaus Increases Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to C$79.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.
NYSE STN traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. Stantec has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at $277,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.
About Stantec
Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
