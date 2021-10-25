Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 85.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after acquiring an additional 84,496 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.