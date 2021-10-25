Stifel Financial Corp Sells 54,061 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,061 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,413,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KWEB opened at $52.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.