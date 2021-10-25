Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,844 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACBI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACBI opened at $28.00 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACBI. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,790 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

