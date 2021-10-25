Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 12.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Barclays started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $85.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $86.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

