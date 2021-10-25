Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.15 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 411.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $78.73.

