Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1,086.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Mercury General worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Mercury General by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCY opened at $56.63 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

