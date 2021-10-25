Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 41,033 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $50.32 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

