Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 505 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $125.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.10.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

