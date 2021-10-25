Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 10,348.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACES. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.40.

