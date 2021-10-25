Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,732,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 620,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,305,000 after buying an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 125.2% in the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 661,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after buying an additional 367,635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $52.78 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.10.

