Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 189,950.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,081,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $1,304,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $17,983,000. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Shares of PODD opened at $304.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.02. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $214.93 and a 52 week high of $309.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

