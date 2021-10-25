Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 443.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $5,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $180.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

