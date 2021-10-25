Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 20,886 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 120.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.18 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

