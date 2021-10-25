Stephens Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $65.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stephens from $74.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.85. 4,560,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,373. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

