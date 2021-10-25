Stephens Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $65.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stephens from $74.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.
Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.85. 4,560,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,373. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.
In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,530,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.