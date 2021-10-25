Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $23.01. 42,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,032,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $1,927,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

