Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Square posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $8.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.01. 246,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,077,798. The company has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 228.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.29.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,311 shares of company stock valued at $75,429,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

