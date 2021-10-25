Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.33. 499,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 16,357,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,506 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

