Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SDXAY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,579. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

