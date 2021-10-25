SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 450,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $28,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 720,332 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth $11,023,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,730,000 after acquiring an additional 90,970 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $68.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

