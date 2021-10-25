Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend payment by 33.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Sirius XM has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,479,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,721,789. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.27.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sirius XM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

