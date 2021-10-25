Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,938,172 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,938,172 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 47,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 218,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $16.35 on Monday. Glatfelter Co. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $727.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.78%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

