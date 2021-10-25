Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 17,923 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,923 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 838,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after buying an additional 374,288 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 418,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

