Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after acquiring an additional 343,040 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,037,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,032,000 after acquiring an additional 73,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,868,000 after acquiring an additional 563,441 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

NASDAQ PTC opened at $128.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.76. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.