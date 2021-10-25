Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,634,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,469.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $985.05 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,502.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.