Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Angi by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Angi by 8.6% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 5.1% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANGI stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.25 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

