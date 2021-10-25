Sigma Planning Corp Takes $216,000 Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 57.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 126,840 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $760,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $27,568.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,296,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $43.00 on Monday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.87 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.79, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.