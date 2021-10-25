Sigma Planning Corp Takes $205,000 Position in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71.

