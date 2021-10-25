Sigma Planning Corp Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 513.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Carvana by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 108,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 540,616 shares of company stock worth $187,260,324. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $297.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.44. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.35 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $179.24 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.79.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

