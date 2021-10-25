SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $638,016.67

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $638,016.67 and $6,407.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,935.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,193.33 or 0.06662871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.65 or 0.00309289 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.76 or 0.00986338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00087662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.34 or 0.00454970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00274088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00246425 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,489,215 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

