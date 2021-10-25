ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 255.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,488 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.55% of ShockWave Medical worth $36,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV stock opened at $212.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.09 and a 52-week high of $237.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -138.95 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $440,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,552,259 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

