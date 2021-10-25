SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,701 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $66.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. The company had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

