SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,392 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $257,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Allan Domb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $57.33 on Monday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $789.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

