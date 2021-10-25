SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

