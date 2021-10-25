SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKU. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $41.35 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

