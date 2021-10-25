Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.38% of Semtech worth $17,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 102,900 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 251,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 73,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $78.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

