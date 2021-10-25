Selecta Biosciences (SELB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) recently:

10/22/2021 – Selecta Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Selecta Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

10/11/2021 – Selecta Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Selecta Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Selecta Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Selecta Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,269. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $430.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

