SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.92. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.02. 5,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,430. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.81.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

