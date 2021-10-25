Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,154,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $456.03. The stock had a trading volume of 93,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,545. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $445.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

